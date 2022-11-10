Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

