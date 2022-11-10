Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $563,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $317,854,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $213,821,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,137 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of AA stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

