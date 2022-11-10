Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,275 shares of company stock worth $4,025,924 over the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.