Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.36.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

