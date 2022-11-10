Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

