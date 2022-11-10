Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.7 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

