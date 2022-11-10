Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

