Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,427 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Down 9.3 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

