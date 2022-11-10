Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

