Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,404.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 677,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,101,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

