Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,277 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.