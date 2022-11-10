Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 14,939 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFS Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

