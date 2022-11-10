Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,065 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 299,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.2 %

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.