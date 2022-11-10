Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 14,581 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

