Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 449,076 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 449,076 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 262.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,249,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,135,000 after buying an additional 277,140 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

