Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $507,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 44.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 806,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,551 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 47.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Down 7.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.