Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $520,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. abrdn plc raised its position in APA by 4.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in APA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in APA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in APA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

