Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in EQT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $163,646,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

