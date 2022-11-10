ING Groep NV Acquires 11,666 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

