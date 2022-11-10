ING Groep NV Acquires 8,568 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

