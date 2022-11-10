ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,399 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

