ING Groep NV Buys 1,175 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $67,377,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 92,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.7 %

RE opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

