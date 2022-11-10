ING Groep NV Buys 1,370 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $343.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.65 and a 200 day moving average of $416.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares in the company, valued at $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares in the company, valued at $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $18,057,990. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

