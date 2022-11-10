ING Groep NV Buys 15,435 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 224.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,892 shares of company stock worth $99,269,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $95.79 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

