ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 20,045 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.