ING Groep NV Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $397.09 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

