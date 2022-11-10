ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.08% of Sunoco worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Shares of SUN opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.22%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.