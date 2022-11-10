ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $489.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

