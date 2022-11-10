ING Groep NV Has $2.05 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $397.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

