ING Groep NV Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $591.01 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $606.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

