ING Groep NV Has $2.36 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,726,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

