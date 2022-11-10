ING Groep NV Has $2.39 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 47.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 907,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,122,000 after acquiring an additional 292,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 388.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,887 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:BXP opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.