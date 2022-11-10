ING Groep NV Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in UDR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NYSE:UDR opened at $37.56 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

