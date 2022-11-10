ING Groep NV Has $2.74 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $2,780,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $418.18 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

