ING Groep NV Has $3.06 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 876.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,622 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Insider Activity

International Paper Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

