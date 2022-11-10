ING Groep NV Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

EXPD stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

