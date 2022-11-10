ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 298.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,119,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. TheStreet downgraded Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

