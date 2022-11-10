ING Groep NV Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Nordson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nordson by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

