ING Groep NV Increases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 6.0 %

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

NLOK stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

