ING Groep NV Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.87.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $249.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average of $268.90.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.