ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 372,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRF opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

