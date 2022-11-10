ING Groep NV Purchases 18,823 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

