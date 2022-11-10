ING Groep NV Purchases 25,097 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 242.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Incyte by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

