ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.8 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

