ING Groep NV Raises Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $132.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $129.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day moving average of $184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

