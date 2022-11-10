ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Loews by 5,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 264,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on L. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

