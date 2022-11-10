ING Groep NV Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

EPAM stock opened at $307.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

