ING Groep NV Sells 36,243 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,243 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

