Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $2,192,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $236.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.