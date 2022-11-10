Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

